Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 5, 2023 : SAIC

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 5.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAIC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 14.27 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





