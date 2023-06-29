Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 30, 2023 : STZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.83. This value represents a 6.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 21.16 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





