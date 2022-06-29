Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 30, 2022 : STZ, WBA, AYI, SMPL, LNN, TNP, RNLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/30/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 7.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 22.28 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 37.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WBA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 8.09 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 6.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 13.82 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 18.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 27.86 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 2.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LNN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 25.36 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 73.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TNP is 2.99 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Renalytix AI plc (RNLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RNLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RNLX is -5.88 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.





