Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 30, 2021 : STZ, GIS, UNF, BBBY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/30/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 3.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 22.98 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 24.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 16.32 vs. an industry ratio of 122.80.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 64.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UNF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 30.80 vs. an industry ratio of 34.70.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 104.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBBY is 20.30 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.