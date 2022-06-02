Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 3, 2022 : DOOO, YTRA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/03/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 58.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 9.09 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YTRA is -30.17 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30.





