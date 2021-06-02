Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 3, 2021 : SJM, TTC, CIEN, DOOO, CONN, DLTH, EXPR, SCWX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/03/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 34.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SJM is 14.98 vs. an industry ratio of 231.10.



Toro Company (TTC) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 33.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 31.82 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 40.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CIEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 23.57 vs. an industry ratio of 60.60.



BRP Inc. (DOOO) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 13.97 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Conn's, Inc. (CONN) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 115.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is 14.66 vs. an industry ratio of -93.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 52.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DLTH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.94%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTH is 24.29 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Express, Inc. (EXPR) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.55. This value represents a 64.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPR is -4.92 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCWX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -20%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCWX is -25.84 vs. an industry ratio of 34.70.





