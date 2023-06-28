Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 29, 2023 : PAYX, MKC, AYI, MSM, SMPL, LNN, GBX, RAD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/29/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 20.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 25.89 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 35.46 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.35. This value represents a 1.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 12.75 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 15.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 11.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 22.85 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Lindsay Corporation (LNN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 4.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LNN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LNN is 18.33 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 566.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GBX is 13.68 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.49. This value represents a 148.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RAD is -0.33 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20.





