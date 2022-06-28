Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 29, 2022 : PAYX, GIS, MKC, MSM, PDCO, UNF, SCHN, BBBY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 9.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 32.71 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 10.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -6.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 18.55 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 5.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MKC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 27.91 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 23.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MSM is 12.60 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 47.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PDCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -28.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 13.58 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 12.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 23.89 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 3.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHN is 4.98 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.30. This value represents a 2700.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBBY is -2.59 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.





