Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 29, 2021 : FDS, EPAC, TNP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/29/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 29.84 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 383.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 47.94 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.83. This value represents a 139.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TNP is -5.96 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10.





