Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 28, 2023 : GIS, UNF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



General Mills, Inc. (GIS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GIS is 19.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Unifirst Corporation (UNF)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 2.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNF is 23.25 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50.





