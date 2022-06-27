Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 28, 2022 : SNX, EPAC, CGNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 26.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 8.64 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 22.32 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 157.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CGNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -371.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CGNT is -133.80 vs. an industry ratio of -46.90.





