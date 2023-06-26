Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 27, 2023 : WBA, SNX, KFY, MANU, SCHN, LVO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 11.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WBA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 7.06 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 9.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 8.83 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KFY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 10.04 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 72.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MANU is -86.92 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 72.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCHN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHN is 32.14 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LiveOne, Inc. (LVO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 90.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LVO has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LVO is -26.33 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10.





