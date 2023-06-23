Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 26, 2023 : CCL, CUK

News & Insights

June 23, 2023

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 78.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is -50.84 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.

Carnival Corporation (CUK)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 76.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CUK Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CUK is -39.53 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.

