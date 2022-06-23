Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 24, 2022 : KMX, CCL, QTNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CarMax Inc (KMX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 41.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KMX is 14.59 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.13. This value represents a 37.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is -4.18 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Quotient Limited (QTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 12.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QTNT is -0.34 vs. an industry ratio of -22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





