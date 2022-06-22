Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 23, 2022 : ACN, DRI, FDS, GMS, MEI, APOG, VIEW, RAD, RDHL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 18.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 26.18 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 8.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DRI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 15.41 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.18. This value represents a 16.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 27.58 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.87. This value represents a 74.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GMS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 5.48 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 46.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEI and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is 14.17 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 2.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APOG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APOG is 12.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



View, Inc. (VIEW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The glass products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 69.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VIEW is -1.38 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.70. This value represents a 284.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RAD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -185.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RAD is -4.21 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 24.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RDHL is -0.70 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.





