Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 23, 2021 : INFO, PDCO, WGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/23/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INFO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INFO is 41.61 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 23.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.73%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 17.13 vs. an industry ratio of 46.10.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 776.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WGO is 8.92 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.





