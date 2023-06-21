Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 22, 2023 : ACN, DRI, FDS, CMC, GMS, MEI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/22/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Accenture plc (ACN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 6.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACN is 27.41 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DRI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DRI is 20.88 vs. an industry ratio of -25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.62. This value represents a 3.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FDS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 28.37 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 29.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 6.07 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



GMS Inc. (GMS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 8.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GMS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GMS is 7.50 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 46.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MEI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -20.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MEI is 17.87 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.





