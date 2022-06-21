Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 22, 2022 : KFY, WGO, MDNA, QTNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 29.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 8.48 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.01. This value represents a 39.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WGO is 3.65 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00.



Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 5/31/2022 short interest update, increased 178.63% from previous report on 5/13/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MDNA is -2.14 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80.



Quotient Limited (QTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 12.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QTNT is -0.29 vs. an industry ratio of -21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





