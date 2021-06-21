Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 22, 2021 : PLUG, KFY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/22/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -116.68 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 63.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KFY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2000%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 27.34 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





