Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 21, 2023 : PDCO, WGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/21/2023.



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 1.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PDCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PDCO is 12.50 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 57.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WGO is 8.71 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.





