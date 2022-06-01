Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 2, 2022 : HRL, TTC, CIEN, SPTN, DBI, LE, DLTH, SCWX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HRL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 25.22 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.29. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 20.42 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The fiber optics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 19.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CIEN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 20.41 vs. an industry ratio of -10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SpartanNash Company (SPTN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 16.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPTN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPTN is 16.39 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 91.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DBI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is 8.39 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. LE reported earnings of $0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -212.50%.The last two quarters LE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -36.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LE is 12.34 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 1050.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLTH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.77%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTH is 12.47 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 2000.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCWX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 76.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SCWX is -12.20 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.





