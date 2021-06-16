Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 17, 2021 : KR, JBL, CMC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/17/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 18.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 13.38 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 350.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JBL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -288.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 13.95 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 30.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 12.25 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





