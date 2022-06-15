Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 16, 2022 : KR, JBL, CMC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 7.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 13.12 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 27.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JBL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 8.81 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 100.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 5.17 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





