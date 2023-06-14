Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 15, 2023 : KR, JBL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/15/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 1.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 10.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Jabil Inc. (JBL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JBL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JBL is 12.70 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





