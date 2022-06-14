Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 15, 2022 : MMMB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MMMB is 16.44 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.





