Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 15, 2020 : JKS, TSQ

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/15/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 5.44 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.





Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSQ has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TSQ is -22.18 vs. an industry ratio of -11.60.





