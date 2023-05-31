Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 1, 2023 : DG, HRL, BILI, M, DOOO, SPTN, CAL, LFCR, LE, DLTH, CONN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 1.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 18.28 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 22.16 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 32.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -9.92 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 57.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year M has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 3.78 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 32.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 36 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 8.06 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



SpartanNash Company (SPTN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 26.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPTN is 10.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 29.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 4.31 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LFCR is -9.21 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70.



Lands' End, Inc. (LE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. LE reported earnings of $-0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 57.14%.The last two quarters LE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -300%. Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 320.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTH is 138.25 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Conn's, Inc. (CONN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.35. This value represents a 640.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is -1.13 vs. an industry ratio of -12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.