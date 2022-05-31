Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 1, 2022 : CPRI, DCI, WB, AFMD, CONN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 115.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRI is 7.93 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DCI is 19.43 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 90.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 9.24 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Affimed N.V. (AFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 1900.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFMD is -4.05 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10.



Conn's, Inc. (CONN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 88.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CONN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -31.25%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CONN is 8.35 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.