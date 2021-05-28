Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 1, 2021 : BNS, CGC, CMRE, LX, QTNT, GHM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 06/01/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 82.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 11.48 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 84.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CGC is -19.46 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMRE is 5.91 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90.



LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 150.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LX is 5.21 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Quotient Limited (QTNT) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 12.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. QTNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -11.54%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for QTNT is -4.12 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50.



Graham Corporation (GHM) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GHM is 44.09 vs. an industry ratio of 39.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





