Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 7, 2023 : IPA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 29.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IPA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IPA is -4.04 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.





