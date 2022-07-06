Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 7, 2022 : HELE, BYRN, NTIC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 45.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HELE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.21%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 14.61 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 240.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BYRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is -59.43 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20.



Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTIC is 21.67 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





