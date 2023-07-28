Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2023 : ON, AER, CNA, SOFI, IMGN, APLS, CBU, SYM, ARLP, SJW, CAMT, ALX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 9.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 20.92 vs. an industry ratio of -23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 10.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AER is 7.17 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 24.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 9.40 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOFI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SOFI is -47.84 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40.



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/14/2023 short interest update, increased 212.07% from previous report on 6/30/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IMGN is -36.20 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60.



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.35. This value represents a 7.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 7/14/2023 short interest update, increased 227.84% from previous report on 6/30/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APLS is -6.20 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60.



Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CBU is 15.58 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Symbotic Inc. (SYM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 700.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SYM is -127.29 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 3.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 3.39 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90.



SJW Group (SJW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 46.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SJW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -36.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SJW is 28.34 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMT is 31.29 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80.



Alexander's, Inc. (ALX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.51. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ALX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALX is 14.73 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





