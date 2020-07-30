Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2020 : MRK, XOM, CVX, ABBV, CHTR, CAT, D, CL, ITW, AON, LHX, IDXX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/31/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 12.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 14.92 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 186.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -6.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is -115.87 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.93. This value represents a 140.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 101.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 112.59 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 0.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.53. This value represents a 82.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 50.39 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 76.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 27.08 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. D missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 22.66 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 1.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 26.28 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 64.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ITW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 35.58 vs. an industry ratio of 68.30.



Aon plc (AON) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 2.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 21.09 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 7.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LHX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 15.34 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 16.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IDXX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IDXX is 73.68 vs. an industry ratio of -26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.