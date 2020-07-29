Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 30, 2020 : PG, MA, CMCSA, LLY, LIN, AMT, UPS, CI, SO, MMC, NEM, MCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/30/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 8.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 25.73 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 39.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 47.27 vs. an industry ratio of 41.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 29.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 18.23 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 5.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 23.85 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 9.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 33.02 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 1.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 33.39 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 45.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 21.51 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80.



Cigna Corporation (CI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.05. This value represents a 17.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 9.53 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 17.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 17.55 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 3.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 24.72 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 183.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 27.22 vs. an industry ratio of -15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moody's Corporation (MCO) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 9.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 32.53 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





