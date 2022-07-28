Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 29, 2022 : XOM, PG, CVX, ABBV, AZN, ENB, CHTR, CL, AON, PSX, IMO, ES

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.64. This value represents a 230.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. XOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 7.64 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 8.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 24.98 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.02. This value represents a 193.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CVX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 8.26 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.42. This value represents a 9.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 10.77 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 73.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AZN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 20.58 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enbridge Inc (ENB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 1.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ENB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 19.06 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $6.91. This value represents a 30.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 15.83 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 11.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 26.08 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 12.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 21.74 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $5.92. This value represents a 700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 6.10 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. IMO reported earnings of $0.41 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 421.95%.Eversource Energy (ES)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 10.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 20.73 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





