Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 29, 2020 : SNY, SHOP, BA, ANTM, ENB, ADP, CME, GE, BSX, SPOT, NSC, GD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/29/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sanofi (SNY) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 9.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.42%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2020 short interest update, increased 133.60% from previous report on 6/30/2020. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 15.53 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 21 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 107.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHOP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 67.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is -634.02 vs. an industry ratio of -23.10.



Boeing Company (BA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.93. This value represents a 200.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -27.19 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.



Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $8.77. This value represents a 89.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ANTM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ANTM is 11.80 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 18.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ENB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ENB is 16.14 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 15.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 25.34 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 7.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 23.04 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40.



General Electric Company (GE) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 182.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -87.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 110.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -15.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 42.61 vs. an industry ratio of 27.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 4.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPOT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -162.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is -154.83 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 47.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NSC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 22.01 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 22.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 13.28 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





