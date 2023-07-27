Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 28, 2023 : XOM, PG, CVX, AZN, SNY, AON, CL, CHTR, CNC, TRP, IMO, TROW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 51.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 11.85 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 26.27 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.95. This value represents a 49.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 12.35 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 13.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 19.01 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 12.00 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.82. This value represents a 7.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 23.73 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 24.83 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $7.66. This value represents a 12.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 12.96 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centene Corporation (CNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 15.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CNC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 10.88 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 6.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TRP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 11.23 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. IMO reported earnings of $2.84 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -62.68%. In the past year IMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.97%. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 4.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TROW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -20.09%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TROW is 17.47 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





