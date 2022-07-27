Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 28, 2022 : MA, PFE, MRK, TMO, CMCSA, LIN, SNY, HON, AMT, MO, SO, CP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 21.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 32.44 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 60.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 7.92 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 27.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 12.51 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.92. This value represents a 12.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 25.33 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 11.83 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.98. This value represents a 10.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 24.17 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 2.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 12.46 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 0.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 21.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 2.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 27.12 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 1.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 9.14 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year SO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 20.59 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 26.08 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.