Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 28, 2020 : PFE, MCD, RTX, MMM, SPGI, MO, ECL, SHW, ROP, CNC, MSCI, CMI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/28/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 13.08 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 62.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 34.09 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 95.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 20.35 vs. an industry ratio of 75.90.



3M Company (MMM) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 19.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MMM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 20.01 vs. an industry ratio of -87.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.76. This value represents a 13.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 34.11 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30.



Altria Group (MO) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 3.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 9.80 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 41.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 43.67 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.69. This value represents a 13.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 30.26 vs. an industry ratio of 56.10.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 13.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 34.15 vs. an industry ratio of 68.20.



Centene Corporation (CNC) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 79.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CNC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 13.75 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



MSCI Inc (MSCI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 10.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MSCI is 53.41 vs. an industry ratio of -86.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cummins Inc. (CMI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The engines company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 80.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMI is 24.70 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





