Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 27, 2023 : MA, ABBV, MCD, LIN, CMCSA, HON, SPGI, BMY, AMT, HCA, BSX, NOC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 10.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 33.16 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 20.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 13.05 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 8.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 26.32 vs. an industry ratio of 34.90.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.47. This value represents a 11.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 28.19 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 2.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 11.73 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 22.89 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.12. This value represents a 11.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPGI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 34.01 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 3.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 7.96 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 12.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 20.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.28. This value represents a 1.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HCA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 15.78 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 11.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 26.88 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.31. This value represents a 12.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NOC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 20.26 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





