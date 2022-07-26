Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 27, 2022 : TMUS, BMY, BA, ADP, CME, SHW, WM, HUM, GD, NSC, BSX, AEP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 47.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 48.58 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 7.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 9.74 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 120.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -139.86 vs. an industry ratio of -11.90.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 23.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 31.29 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 17.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 25.82 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 6.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 27.38 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 7.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 28.09 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humana Inc. (HUM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.67. This value represents a 11.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HUM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HUM is 19.95 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 4.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 18.05 vs. an industry ratio of -11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.44. This value represents a 4.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 17.93 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 21.59 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. AEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 19.05 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





