Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 26, 2023 : KO, TMO, UNP, BA, T, ADP, FI, CME, GD, APH, HES, TEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 23.93 vs. an industry ratio of -10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.43. This value represents a 1.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 24.24 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 6.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UNP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 19.34 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.99. This value represents a 167.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -152.02 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year T has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 6.15 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 22.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 29.31 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 16.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FI is 17.61 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 10.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 21.49 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 5.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 17.22 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 10.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 29.23 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hess Corporation (HES)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 73.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HES is 37.16 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 10.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 21.38 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.