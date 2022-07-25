Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 26, 2022 : KO, MCD, UPS, MMM, GE, FISV, UBS, MCO, CNC, GM, ECL, KMB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 1.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 25.04 vs. an industry ratio of -101.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.46. This value represents a 3.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 25.97 vs. an industry ratio of -64.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 2.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 14.73 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 6.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 12.74 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



General Electric Company (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 24.71 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 12.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FISV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 15.46 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 12.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UBS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 7.58 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 25.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MCO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -0.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 28.74 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centene Corporation (CNC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 35.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 16.12 vs. an industry ratio of 27.80.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 28.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 5.09 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 11.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ECL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 32.47 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 8.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMB is 22.99 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





