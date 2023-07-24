Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2023 : DHR, NEE, VZ, RTX, GE, SHW, MCO, MMM, GM, KMB, PCAR, ADM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/25/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 27.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 27.31 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 24.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 10.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 7.24 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 0.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 19.13 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Electric Company (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 41.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -25.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 54.35 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.71. This value represents a 12.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 30.71 vs. an industry ratio of 26.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 0.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 36.21 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 33.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MMM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 11.95 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 44.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 5.55 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 10.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KMB is 21.77 vs. an industry ratio of -183.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 53.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PCAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 11.18 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 26.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADM is 12.08 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





