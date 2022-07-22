Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2022 : NEM, RPM, DORM, CBU, BOH, SQSP, LKFN, SBSI, BMRC, HBT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 27.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 17.19 vs. an industry ratio of -16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 23.37 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.



Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 16.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DORM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DORM is 21.15 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBU is 19.07 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 19.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 14.01 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 102.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SQSP is -50.95 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. LKFN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LKFN is 17.63 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SBSI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBSI is 11.64 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 5.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 11.63 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 17.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 9.53 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.