Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 24, 2023 : DPZ, PHG, BOH, HOPE, APLD, BMRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 7.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 29.01 vs. an industry ratio of 35.60.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 53.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHG and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PHG is 22.20 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 19.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 13.05 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 30.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HOPE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -13.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HOPE is 7.76 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for APLD is -16.80 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 36.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 10.53 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





