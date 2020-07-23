Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 24, 2020 : VZ, NEE, HON, AXP, SLB, GNTX, FMX, NEP, CRI, FHB, TPH, TRTN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/24/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 5.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 11.71 vs. an industry ratio of -6.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 6.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NEE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -6.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 30.82 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 45.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 22.34 vs. an industry ratio of -90.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Express Company (AXP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 93.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 23.49 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 71.00 vs. an industry ratio of -7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 71.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTX is 21.13 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 96.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FMX is 23.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 202.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NEP is -32.68 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10.



Carter's, Inc. (CRI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 140.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CRI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -370%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CRI is 27.43 vs. an industry ratio of 35.90.



First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 61.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FHB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FHB is 16.01 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 61.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TPH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TPH is 14.41 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Triton International Limited (TRTN) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 22.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TRTN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TRTN is 7.81 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.





