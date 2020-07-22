Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2020 : T, DHR, UNP, APD, KMB, BX, DOW, TRV, CTAS, TWTR, CTXS, HSY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/23/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AT&T Inc. (T) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 12.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year T has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 9.48 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Danaher Corporation (DHR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 10.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 39.47 vs. an industry ratio of -90.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 27.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 23.11 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 5.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 34.24 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 8.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KMB is 18.75 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 24.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 28.38 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dow Inc. (DOW) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 134.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 40.99 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 109.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 14.35 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2020. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 40.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 35.60 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 225.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TWTR is -411.22 vs. an industry ratio of -62.70.



Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 2.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CTXS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -14.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CTXS is 43.07 vs. an industry ratio of 48.50.



Hershey Company (HSY) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 14.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HSY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HSY is 24.05 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.