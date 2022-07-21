Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 22, 2022 : VZ, NEE, AXP, HCA, SLB, ROP, TWTR, RF, CLF, ALV, GNTX, NEP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 2.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VZ has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 9.07 vs. an industry ratio of -9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 5.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 27.38 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 15.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 15.27 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.67. This value represents a 16.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HCA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 10.89 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 18.45 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.82. This value represents a 1.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 26.16 vs. an industry ratio of -235.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 250.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TWTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TWTR is 43.04 vs. an industry ratio of -60.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 31.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 9.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 8.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLF is 3.12 vs. an industry ratio of -19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 61.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 18.48 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gentex Corporation (GNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTX is 17.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 130.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NEP is 26.96 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





