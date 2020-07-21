Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 22, 2020 : TMO, BIIB, CP, HCA, APH, IQV, NDAQ, MKTX, CHKP, NTRS, RCI, DOV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 07/22/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 12.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 31.66 vs. an industry ratio of -19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 27 analysts that follow the stock is $7.97. This value represents a 12.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIIB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BIIB is 8.54 vs. an industry ratio of -12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.71. This value represents a 15.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 22.08 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.94. This value represents a 142.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 21.47 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 30.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 33.83 vs. an industry ratio of 33.90.



IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 34.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IQV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IQV is 29.67 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 18.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDAQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 23.12 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00.



MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 67.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MKTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MKTX is 71.59 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 2.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHKP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.81%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CHKP is 22.05 vs. an industry ratio of -15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 21.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 13.31 vs. an industry ratio of 36.50.



Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 32.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RCI is 16.21 vs. an industry ratio of 23.10.



Dover Corporation (DOV) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 42.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DOV is 21.45 vs. an industry ratio of 68.10.





